Police appeal after stabbing incident

Detectives in Ballymena are appealing for information following a report of an assault which occurred in the Crebilly Road area of the town in the early hours of Saturday 12th June.

At approximately 1.30am, a report was received of an altercation between two or three men inside a property at Crebilly Road.

Police attended the property, and discovered a man with injuries including bruising to his face, and stab wounds to his neck and abdomen. He was taken to hospital for medical attention.

Anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, or who may have any information which could assist detectives in their enquiries, is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 161 of 12/06/21.

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/