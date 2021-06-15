Ballymena firm reveals revolutionary anti-virus air purification device

Ballymena-based firm CIGA Healthcare is to launch a revolutionary, ceiling-mounted air purification device which they say will eradicate 99.9% of pathogens, including viruses, bacteria and moulds.

The PlasmaGuard range of devices which also features a covid detector has been designed for use in bars, restaurants, hospitals, schools and any interiors including offices and factories and is already in use in thousands of sites in America.

The air purification system uses proven non-thermal cold plasma technology and can be incorporated into existing air conditioning systems.

CIGA Healthcare CEO Irwin Armstrong, who sits on the board of Ulster University’s Connected Healthcare Innovation Centre, says the device is unlike any other air purification system and more advanced than any currently on the market.

“When a change in your indoor air quality is detected, the sensor notifies the smart hub to initiate the Plasmaguard to respond in real time.

“The system then operates to destroy the pollutants until the sensor verifies that your air is clean again,” says Mr Armstrong. “It is 99.994% effective against Covid-19.”

“We are confident it is the best available solution for eradicating 99.9% of viruses, bacteria, mould, fungi, allergens, asthma triggers, odours and more, within any occupied environment,” he says.

“Today, many facilities use highly ineffective simple dust filters, UV lighting, or weak ionizers. They have shown little evidence in providing safety from harmful airborne pathogens distributed through air conditioning systems”.

“With many businesses in the hospitality sector on the brink of bankruptcy, PlasmaGuard introduces a unique, scientifically proven, in-duct Non-Thermal Cold Plasma (NTCP) technology that increases confidence in the safety of the operation.”

CIGA Healthcare was established in 2005 by Irwin Armstrong and has grown rapidly over the years. Based in Ballymena the firm now supplies a wide range of over-the-counter and professional tests to pharmacies and healthcare services under its own brand Suresign. In 2012, subsidiary CIGA Healthcare LLC was established as part of the company’s expansion into the American market.

CIGA Healthcare now exports to more than 60 countries across the globe.

The company employs 28 at its Ballymena site where it manufactures and packages a range of products including blood pressure monitoring devices, heart rate monitors, pregnancy tests and other diagnostic equipment.