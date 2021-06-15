Homelessness growing at 'alarming rate' - Reid

Mid and East Antrim Cllr. Eugene Reid has condemned the rise of homelessness after new figures were released from the Department of Communities showing an exponential increase in applications for emergency accommodation.

The figures demonstrate a substantial increase in emergency accommodation requests in all but one constituency and serve to further evidence the housing crisis in Northern Ireland.

In total, the number of applications for emergency accommodation increased by over five thousand applications between 2019 and 2021, an increase of 115% in just one year.

The results also demonstrate that demand for emergency accommodation has continued to increase over the last three years by almost two hundred per cent since 2018.

In Mid and East Antrim alone, the number of applications for emergency accommodation has increased by 150% since 2018, an increase of over three hundred and seventy-six applications.

Cllr. Reid said: “The number of people in emergency accommodation across Northern Ireland is growing at an alarming rate. These are families and individuals that urgently need support and rather than addressing the spiralling housing crisis, it has been getting far worse.

“The information provided to the SDLP shows that over the last three years, the number of people in temporary housing placements has almost trebled and in the last year alone the number has increased by more than 5000. It is time for the Communities Minister to step up and step in to help these families.

“I work with people who have been made homeless everyday. They are doing everything they can to hold their lives and their families together.

“ They need and deserve support from the Executive. Unless we start building homes at the scale needed to address this crisis, more and more people will find themselves in this terrible situation.”