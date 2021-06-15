Vehicle hit with hammer

Dessie Blackadder

Reporter:

Dessie Blackadder

Police in Ballymena are appealing for information in relation to a reported hammer attack on a car.

The incident occurred at approx 11.45 am on 15th June 2021 on the Linenhall Street area of Ballymena.

This incident involved a male in a blue BMW getting out of the vehicle, and hitting a Renault Megane with a hammer.

If you were in this area at the time and saw anything, please contact Police on 101 quoting reference 723 of 15/06/21 or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130