Vehicle hit with hammer

Police in Ballymena are appealing for information in relation to a reported hammer attack on a car.

The incident occurred at approx 11.45 am on 15th June 2021 on the Linenhall Street area of Ballymena.

This incident involved a male in a blue BMW getting out of the vehicle, and hitting a Renault Megane with a hammer.

If you were in this area at the time and saw anything, please contact Police on 101 quoting reference 723 of 15/06/21 or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.