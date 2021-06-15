ARLENE Foster resigned as First Minister of Northern Ireland on Monday, six weeks after she was ousted as DUP leader following an internal revolt.

Mrs Foster served as First Minister from January 2016 to January 2017 - when the NI Assembly collapsed - and again from January 2020.

Making her resignation speech to the Assembly chamber, the ousted DUP leader said her time as First Minister may have ended “abruptly” but she vowed to pursue “unfinished business” in championing Northern Ireland in other ways.