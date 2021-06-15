Michaela case reopened

THE government of Mauritius has agreed to re-look at the case of Michaela McAreavey, the First Minister and deputy First Minister have confirmed.

Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill met with Michaela’s family yesterday morning, Monday, to update them on the progress following engagement with the Mauritian government.

Options are currently being explored on how best to further support the family in their efforts to see justice delivered for Michaela.



