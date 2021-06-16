Ballymena drugs find linked to 'West Belfast UDA' police probe

Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) investigating criminality linked to the West Belfast UDA have seized herbal cannabis with an estimated value of more than £8,000.

£7,000 was intercepted enroute from Spain and a further £1,000 worth of the drug was located during a follow up search at an address in Ballymena.

A 28 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of importing a controlled drug, possession class B, possession class B with intent to supply and attempted possession of class B with intent to supply. He remains in custody at present.

Detective Inspector Maguire said: "The PCTF remains focused on tackling the harm caused by drugs in our communities.

“Organised criminals, such as the West Belfast UDA, seek to control local communities, stopping people giving information to police, leaving them free to continue to exploit ordinary members of the public.

“We are working to disband such criminal organisations and will continue to listen to communities and act on information they provide. I would encourage members of the public with information regarding drug dealing and any form of criminality to call us on 101.

"You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. The independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."