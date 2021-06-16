Rock'n'roll wedding!

The owner of Fairhill Records in Ballymena has become used to eager vinyl fans searching for rarities and 'special editions' - but Johnny Holmes was happy to go the extra mile last week to ensure a local couple got a very special reminder of their wedding dance!

Ballykeel couple, Deano and Janette McCroary had their hearts set on getting a copy of 'Through the mists of time/Witches Spell', a 'Record Store Day' limited edition picture disc release from Aussie rock giants, AC/DC.

Johnny explains: "Deano and Janette had chosen the track as their special dance when they were married last Wednesday prior to the RSD event on Saturday.

"They had subsequently asked if we could get them a copy of the special RSD edition as a memento but these can only be issued on a first come first served basis so we had to tell them that the only way to be sure of getting a copy would be to get in the queue early.

"We wanted to make this a very special memory for them so we said if they were wearing their wedding outfits we would gift them a copy of the special release.

"Now, we normally have a queue forming around 6am on RSD but we were amazed to hear on Friday night that the first people in line had arrived at around 11pm and where camped out ready for us opening.

"It was the newly married couple and their two children so it had turned into an adventure for the whole family.

"They kept to their side of the bargain and that's how we were able to take this beautiful photo of the newly weds on Saturday morning. Fairhill Records wishes them all the best for the future - and keep on rockin' folks!"