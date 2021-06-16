Society hopes to refurbish Ahoghill grave of founder

The former Mayor and Mayoress of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Peter Johnston and his wife Victoria, were special guests at a social event on Saturday 5 June organised by Belfast Natural History and Philosophical Society.

The event is one of a series by the Society to celebrate their 200th Anniversary across 2021.

The occasion included a visit to the grave of their founding President, Dr James Lawson Drummond. Dr Drummond, originally a native of Larne, is buried alongside his third wife, Eliza O’Rorke in Ahoghill Old Graveyard.

The Mayor Cllr Peter Johnston said: “Dr Drummond was a distinguished 19th century intellectual, who was born in Larne and buried in 1853 in one of our notable old graveyards in the borough.

“The Belfast Natural History and Philosophical Society that Drummond founded had the aim of encouraging advancement within the fields of arts and science. His ambition strikes a chord with our Council aims to support technological innovation, lifelong learning and the pursuit of excellence.”

Professor Alun Evans of Queen’s University Belfast who is the current Chair of the Belfast Natural History and Philosophical Society said: “Our event at Ahoghill marked the Bicentenary, to the exact day – 5 June 1821 - on which our Society was established. Our Founding President made a highly significant contribution to intellectual life and scientific debate in Belfast in the early 19th Century and, indeed, throughout Ulster and beyond.

“The Society is hoping to raise sufficient funds to refurbish the grave in Ahoghill, to help preserve his memory for posterity. We would like to thank Mid and East Antrim Borough Council for their assistance with our plans. Thanks are also due to Dr David J Johnston and the Maine Medical Practice for support and hospitality.”