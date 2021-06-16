Ulster Unionist councillor brands 'anti-farming' remarks in council chamber 'a total disgrace'

THE Minister for the Department of Agriculture Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) Edwin Poots MLA has visited the site of the fish kill at the Aghlisk River between Dromore and Fintona, and confirmed the Loughs Agency have identified the source of the pollution, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has heard.

But in the midst of discussion, one member branded remarks made against the agricultural industry “a total disgrace” and declined to retract this when requested.

At the recent council meeting, independent councillor Emmet McAleer noted the incident was confirmed as “major” and welcomed identification of the source.

He said: “This is happening with more and more regularity. Seemingly the deterrent or risk to factor, doesn’t seem sufficient to stop it.

"The punishment should reinforce the ‘Polluter Pays’ principle.

"We’ve seen numerous examples of businesses getting off with scant punishment for fairly major ecological and environmental crimes.”

Councillor McAleer proposed seeking the Minister’s plans "to ramp up fines and punishment where guilt is found.”

Seconding this, independent councillor Donal O’Cofaigh said: “DAERA controls our environmental protection, such as it is.

"Every major water body in Northern Ireland is indicating degradation. There are pollution spikes and massive fish kills, but where is the accountability?

"Where are people being challenged? This is a massive problem and nobody in Stormont seems willing to face up to it.”

Sinn Fein’s Stephen McCann told members: “The frequency of this type of incident is very concerning and measures may be needed following this investigation to reduce risks.”

Councillor Josephine Deehan, independent, felt expenditure on water quality enhancement is insufficient.

“Our water is a valuable resource and needs to be protected, particularly in view of modern farming methods,” she added.

Ulster Unionist councillor John McClaughey stated: “Farmers have increased run-off. We have exceptional rainfall then exceptional dry periods, creating further problems and causing these pollutions.”

He called for DAERA to follow the latest incident with "a suitable prosecution.”

While all agreed, Ulster Unionist councillor Bert Wilson, shot back telling members: “No farmer wants to pollute, kill fish or anything like that.

"This seems to be an anti-farming council now. It’s a total disgrace.”

Councillor Bernice Swift, independent called for a retraction as: “I wouldn’t want a sensationalist headline that we are becoming an anti-farming council.

"We are most definitely not. Those were very unfortunate remarks. We are very supportive of our farming community and industry.”

Councillor Wilson responded: “Some of us are. To me the comments made were not complimentary to the agriculture industry.”

Councillor McAleer stressed: “Nobody in this council is anti-farming nor standing on an anti-farming mandate.

"We are well aware of the contribution farmers make to our way of life, economy and everything else.”

He continued: “What we aren’t however going to forsake is damage to the environment for making a profit. A definite distinction needs to be drawn.

"By and large farmers obey the law and follow environmental guidelines. We have no issue or qualms with that.

"Any potential punishment or enforcement is for those – not just in agriculture – who feel they can breach the rules and get away with it.”

Sinn Fein’s Ccuncillor Anthony Feely said: “Why would I be anti-farming when I’m a farmer myself? I’m very careful as I live beside a river flowing into Lough Melvin, and I definitely don’t want to be killing fish.”

Concluding, councillor O’Cofaigh told members: “I’m certainly not anti-farming. It’s not a criticism of farmers.

"They are under pressure, forcing them to produce at a loss and cutting every corner they can just to make a living. I urge farmers to challenge the system making profit from their yearning for the land and family heritage.

"That is being abused by the current system.”