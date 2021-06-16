Covid-19 - 16th June Figures

No further Deaths and 143 positive test results

Covid-19 - 16th June Figures

The NI Department of Health dashboard shows no further coronavirus related deaths and 143 new positive test results.

No deaths occurred outside of the current reporting period.

There are currently no covid patients in ICU.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Events back on track

NW200 organisers said they badly needed funding pledged by the council after racing was cancelled two years in a row.

Events back on track

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130