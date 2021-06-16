Nile Rodgers and Chic on their way to Belfast

FUNK legend Nile Rodgers will return to Belfast with his legendary band Chic to headline Custom House Square on Tuesday August 24.

His appearance is just one of several big names appearing at the Belfast city venue throughout the month of August.

Other leading acts lined up include veteran Scottish rockers Simple Minds, Irish bands Fontaines DC and Kodaline and happy hardcore German ravers Scooter.

But, Nile Rodgers is arguably bigger than any of them.

A multiple Grammy-winning composer, producer, arranger and guitarist, the guitarist is a co-founder of legendary disco act Chic.

The newly elected Chairman of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Rodgers pioneered a musical language that generated chart-topping hits like 'Le Freak,' (the biggest selling single in the history of Atlantic Records) and sparked the advent of hip-hop with 'Good Times.'

Nile Rodgers transcends all styles of music across every generation with a body of work that’s garnered him inductions into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Most recently, he was appointed as the first ever Chief Creative Advisor for the legendary Abbey Road Studios and was included in 'festival best' performances at both Glastonbury and Coachella.

His work in the Chic Organization and his productions for artists like David Bowie, Diana Ross, and Madonna have sold over 500 million albums and 75 million singles worldwide while his innovative, trendsetting collaborations with Daft Punk, Avicii, Sigala, Disclosure, and Sam Smith reflect the vanguard of contemporary music.

Nile Rodgers & Chic recently released their first new studio album - 'It’s About Time' - in over 26 years to critical acclaim and a Top 10 position in the UK album charts.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (June 18) at 9am from www.ticketmaster.ie & Ticketmaster outlets nationwide. Northern Ireland customers 0844 277 44 55 & Republic of Ireland customers 0818 719 300.