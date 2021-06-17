Cloughmills road scheme

A £203,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme on Culcrum Road, Cloughmills will take place this week.

The scheme will extend for a distance of approximately 2.12 kilometres.

To facilitate the works it will be necessary to operate a road closure from Monday to Saturday between the hours of 7.30 am and 7.00 pm from Monday 21 June until Saturday 26 June 2021.

During these times a diversion will be in place via the A44 Drones Road-Kilmandil Road-Ballyveely Road and vice versa.

Local access for residents and emergency services will be maintained at all times.

Completion of the work by 26 June 2021 is dependent on favourable weather conditions.

The Department will keep the public informed of any change. All work will be carried out in line with current public health and health and safety advice, with safe systems of working in place for staff and contractors.

