Disgraced Duffin is disqualified

DISGRACED former SDLP rep Brian Duffin will be 80 before he will be permitted to pursue public office again.

Back in June 2018 the local man was convicted of sexually assaulting a teenage girl two years

An investigation was held into Mr Duffin’s actions after a complaint was made to the Local Government Ethical Standards Directorate.

He denied that he had failed to comply with the Local Government Code of Conduct and claimed his conviction was ‘wrong’.

But last week he was banned from holding public office for five years.

**For more, see Page 5**

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Events back on track

NW200 organisers said they badly needed funding pledged by the council after racing was cancelled two years in a row.

Events back on track

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130