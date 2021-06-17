Disgraced Duffin is disqualified

DISGRACED former SDLP rep Brian Duffin will be 80 before he will be permitted to pursue public office again.

Back in June 2018 the local man was convicted of sexually assaulting a teenage girl two years

An investigation was held into Mr Duffin’s actions after a complaint was made to the Local Government Ethical Standards Directorate.

He denied that he had failed to comply with the Local Government Code of Conduct and claimed his conviction was ‘wrong’.

But last week he was banned from holding public office for five years.

