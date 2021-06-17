Excitement is growing at Parkgate Primary School

PARKGATE Primary pupils are ‘delighted’ by the development of their outdoor spaces in recent months.

A colourful and attractive sensory garden has created a quiet and calm space for pupils and staff alike.

The sensory garden provides opportunities for parents and grandparents to share their knowledge and participate more in school life.

The project has been funded by the Live Here Love Here small grants scheme and parental donations.

The school has collaborated with Simone Magee of Coleman’s Garden Centre to select a range of plants which will stimulate all five senses through the changing seasons. Simone, a former pupil, also made a generous donation of a tree to the garden.

A future partnership with local business owner Diane Whan of Parkgate Crafts will see a bespoke slate name plaque designed and mounted in the garden.

Following a meeting with the School Council Mrs Whan has also agreed to help each pupil design an individual slate which will provide a decorative touch to the planters.

“The past 15 months have been very challenging for the pupils and staff,” said principal Mrs Ferguson.

“Throughout each of the lockdowns the staff not only focused on supporting our pupils’ learning at home but also planned how they could support pupils’ mental health and well-being on their return.

“The sensory garden is the first of many developments we are planning for our outdoor spaces.

“Our aim is to provide our pupils with interactive learning spaces which meet their physical, social, emotional and cognitive needs.

“These spaces will promote the skills of investigation, problem solving and collaboration through activity and play based teaching and learning.”