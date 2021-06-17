Irish School for Antrim?

MORE than 25 local families have backed proposals for an Irish pre-school in Antrim town.

If the project gets the green light, the new premises could throw open their doors as early as September 2022 on lands belonging to the GAA at Dunsilly.

Conor Stiobhard, Advisory Officer with Comhairle na Gaelscolaíochta - the Council for the Development of Irish-Medium Education - said the move was a response to demand.

Maria Devlin, spokesperson for the local group, revealed that they had received more than 25 expressions of interest from local families equally keen to have their children receive an Irish-medium education.

Mr Stiobhard commended the working relationship developed within the area, particularly, the collaborative partnership with the GAA.

Gearóid Mag Aoidh, Treasurer of the Group, acknowledged the ‘generosity and support’ from the local GAA community and the County Antrim Board in making an area of its land available to the local Irish language community as a platform to develop Irish-medium education in the area at the preschool level initially and, hopefully, to further develop it into an Irish-medium primary school.

