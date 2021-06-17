Major transformation programme proposed for Omagh's Grange Park

A MAJOR transformation programme for Grange Park in Omagh has moved one step closer with Fermanagh and Omagh District Council developing plans for a proposed redevelopment of the park ​as part of the council's Play Park Strategy.

Proposed works include the transformation of the play park into a state-of-the-art accessible destination play park with a theme of bridges and spires to reflect the landscape and heritage of Omagh town.

Other proposed improvement works to Grange Park include an upgrade to the public toilet facilities to include changing places facilities and a sensory garden will also be created as an additional feature to the park.

The council is also exploring the possibility of a direct link to the Riverside Walk.

The redevelopment proposal represents a total investment in the region of £800,000 with works anticipated to start early 2022, subject to securing the necessary statutory approvals, planning permission and funding.

Welcoming the proposed redevelopment, the chairperson of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Errol Thompson, said: “Fermanagh and Omagh District Council is committed to improving the wellbeing of our young people and to creating safe, accessible, inclusive, exciting and fun play facilities.

“The council's recently launched £5 million Play Park Strategy will support this by guiding the provision, sustainable management and development of play parks across the district and the transformation of Grange Park into a destination play park is one of the first major projects to be proposed.

“The mature trees, wild meadow and tree trail at Grange Park already offer wonderful play value and the development of a state of the art, accessible destination play park will greatly complement this, providing plenty of opportunities for children and young people to get outdoors and get active while having fun.”

Redevelopment proposals were recently presented to Omagh town councillors who had an opportunity to provide feedback on the draft plans.

This feedback will be taken into consideration to help finalise plans.

A planning application for the improvement works is anticipated to be submitted this summer, where members of the public and other interested parties will have the opportunity to have their say on the proposed development.

The council will also engage with residents in the local area regarding the development proposals.

The council's recently launched Play Park Strategy makes provision for 97 council managed play areas across the district which will all meet the recognised standards for accessibility and inclusivity.