Omagh native to release new single

OMAGH native Gary Quinn will release his latest single titled ‘Catch Me’ on June 11 with fans able to pre-order on iTunes and pre-save on Spotify now.

The song is another product of a trip to Nashville at the beginning of 2020.

It was co-written with Scott Reeves ('Made In America' - Toby Keith) and JP Williams ('Best Shot - Jimmie Allen').

It follows on the back of his two previous successful releases in 2021 with ‘Nobody Somebody’ placing at number one on the UK Country Chart and featuring on Spotify's 'Wild Country' playlist in January as well as February's output 'Complicated' that currently sits on Apple Music's 'Today's Country' playlist.

"The song is about that special someone in your life that knows you inside out, sees when you might be about to make some reckless decisions and is there to guide you away from making a mistake or help you should you fall," said Gary.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130