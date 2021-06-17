QUEEN HONOURS DISASTER SURVIVOR STEPHEN McCOY

LOCAL man Stephen McCoy, who was badly injured in the Kegworth air disaster in 1989, has received a birthday honour from the Queen.

The Toomebridge native has been recognised with a British Empire Medal, for his efforts in raising vital funds for local charities, alongside his devoted sister Yvonne, Mum Rose (all pictured right) and late father Idris.

Something of a miracle man, Stephen, then a promising 16-year-old boxer, was given little chance of survival and was in a coma for 18 months after he was pulled from the wreckage of the crash, which killed 47 people.

However, despite sustaining brain damage and paralysis, he has continued to confound medics and has gone on to be an inspiration for many other people living with disabilities.

Stephen still uses a wheelchair, but has recently been working towards being able to walk, using an exoskeleton to hold him upright and propel him forwards.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, he also travelled to Lourdes regularly and fundraised for other people to join him on his therapeutic trips.

South Antrim MP Paul Girvan has welcomed the news.

“I am absolutely delighted that Stephen has been awarded a BEM by Her Majesty The Queen, for his heroic efforts over many years in raising vital funds for local charities.” he said.

“Stephen holds a special place in the hearts of our local community and his unwavering dedication to improving the lives of others and supporting local causes is truly inspirational.

“In recent times, Stephen has raised almost £30,000 for good causes and we are all so proud of him for all that he has achieved.

“Despite suffering such tragedy, Stephen has spent many years in service to others.

“This is a very proud day for Stephen and his family and all of us in South Antrim are absolutely delighted that that our local hero has been recognised.”