Search for relatives of Muckamore war heroes as Orange Hall marks 100 years

MUCKAMORE Orange Lodge is searching for the relatives of members to whom their hall was dedicated almost 100 years ago.

The local Orange Hall will mark a centenary in 2023.

It was built as a memorial to seven members of LOL 1422 who lost their lives during World War I.

In preparation for the celebrations, Lodge members would like to hear from relatives, friends or anyone who could add to the story of the seven men who gave their lives for their King and country.

Member Morris Cairns said that he hopes a commemorative booklet can be produced and is being assisted by local historian Alvin McCaig.

The men’s addresses from the 1911 census are as follows: Isaac Doole, House 24, Islandbawn, Muckamore; William McFadden, House 7, Moylinney, Muckamore; Samuel McIvor, House 60, Shanoguestown, Antrim; David McGrath, House 25, Muckamore Town; James Kernaghan, House 35, Muckamore Town; David Glover, House 25, Tirgracy, Antrim; and Henry Ewart, House 52, Muckamore Town.

The old Diamond Loyal Orange Lodge 1422 initiated the build, and the hall was opened by Bro Captain the Right Hon CC Craig MP in 1923 (pictured centre, above).

Ulster Unionist politician Captain Craig was Member of Parliament for constituencies in County Antrim from 1903 to 1929 in the House of Commons.

He was the brother of Northern Ireland’s first Prime Minister, James Craig.

The officers of the lodge were John McIvor, Robert Kane, William John Doole and John McGrath.

A report in the press at the time said: “For some years past the members have held their meetings in a small corrugated building on the Oldstone, and this has been found quite inadequate to meet the needs of Orangeism in the district.

“To remedy this, the members decided to build a memorial hall to be dedicated to the memory of the Orangemen of the lodge who fell in the great war.

“A central site on the Belfast Road was acquired and lands prepared by Mr WH Weilding (engineer, York Street Flax Spinning Company), a handsome building was erected with a suite of rooms necessary for such a hall and the labour required being furnished by skilled tradesmen who are members of the lodge.

“It is estimated that the hall will cost about £600. The members have raised £275, leaving a deficit of £325.”

At the opening ceremony, a cheque for ten pounds and ten shillings, raised from a collection taken at the Faith Mission Hall at Oldstone was handed over.

Orangemen from all the neighbouring districts were in attendance at the event from Antrim, Burnside, Randalstown, Donegore and Dungonnell, headed by Antrim Flute Band, while Massereene Silver Band and Dunadry Flute Band were also in attendance.

Apologies were sent from the Prime Minister of Northern Ireland and Viscount Massereene and Ferrard.

Also on the platform party was J Milne Barbour MP and various JPs and other dignitaries.

The Chairman Bro WB Murray JP said that the members of Lodge 1422 deserved the ‘greatest credit for what they had done in connection with the erection of that new hall as a memorial to those who fought and fell in the great war’.

FT Smith JP, chairman of Antrim Town Commissioners and Secretary of Antrim District, said that the brothers Craig had left ‘an indelible impression on the minds, hearts and lives of the people of the province’.

The report concluded: “They congratulated Captain Craig on the honour bestowed upon him by his Majesty the King, they appreciated the service rendered in the Northern Parliament vy Mr J Milne Barbour and if ever the occasion arose, the Orangemen of Antrim, Oldstone and Muckamore would give him their votes as they did at the last election.”