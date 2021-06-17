Special recognition event in honour of volunteers who have played a crucial role throughout the pandemic

THE huge contribution to local volunteers within their communities has been duly reognised during a special Volunteers' Week event.

Volunteers’ Week is a time to say thanks for the contribution of the many people across the district who enrich the lives of others through their volunteering.

This year's week long celebration, which ran from June 1 to 7, was perhaps more poignant given the role volunteers have played during the health emergency.

Last week, a special event took place in the grounds of Strabane Community Project's allotments site to acknowledge and say 'thank-you' to all those who have gone - and continue to - go above and beyond.

Outgoing Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Brian Tierney, who was in attendance, reflected on the the fantastic work carried out over the past 14 months.

He said the emergency response to COVID-19 relied heavily on the efforts of those who stepped up to offer their support when it was needed most.

"Volunteers have been absolutely critical in the response to this health crisis and hundreds of local people stepped up to support the community effort, delivering vital aid to all who needed it," he said.

"So many people of all ages generously gave up their time to ensure essential supplies could be delivered to the vulnerable and provided a listening ear for anyone struggling with the challenges of social isolation.

"I was delighted as one of my last official acts in office as Mayor, to be able to support the delivery of treat boxes to acknowledge the work of some of our deserving volunteers.

"I would also like to applaud the work of the North West Volunteer Centre in co-ordinating volunteering activity across the city and district.

"They continue to play an important role and last year alone they placed 515 new volunteers and supported 414 COVID response volunteers.

"Well done to the team for their dedication and their major contribution to the wider COVID response."

Jacqui Garnon from the North West Volunteer Centre, was also present at the event.

She said that while we are taking steps back to normality volunteers are always required to help assist with a wide range of needs.

She also took the opportunity to pay tribute to the volunteers who made the time to help others despite the challenges faced by everyone during the pandemic.

"Despite the restrictions coronavirus has placed on our lives, volunteers and charities have been active throughout the pandemic," she continued.

"We know how crucial this work has been in the last year with volunteers playing such a key role in the community response.

"During an exceptionally difficult year, people from all walks of life have taken the time to volunteer and make a huge difference to their communities - just as they do every year.

"This is a time for us to come together and thank all volunteers for their invaluable contribution."

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has also acknowledged the huge contribution of volunteers to society.

"I am delighted to add my voice of appreciation to all volunteers for the positive impact they have in our communities and the passion and commitment they offer," the Minister said.

"The willingness of people to step up and give their time freely to support their community has been a critical part of the strength of our response to the COVID crisis.

"My department will continue to provide practical support for volunteering as we move into recovery and will continue to be a champion for the value of volunteering across our society."