Henry proves popular at Broughshane Early Learning

BROUGHSHANE Early Learning Centre had a very special visitor last week.

Sharon Warnock brought her very loveable rescue dog, Henry, to meet the children much to their delight!

Henry was discovered end of December 2017 in a government shelter in Shanghai in China.

He had a broken back, open wounds and had been lying like that for two weeks and was very ill.

He was flown to a rescue group called Slaughterhouse Survivors in Harbin, Northern China run by three girls (ones from England, another from Ireland and the third from Australia)

Sharon says: “He remained in a veterinary clinic for three months and was lucky to survive. In fact the girls were criticised for not euthanising his injuries and infection were so severe.

“I saw him on their Facebook page, applied to adopt him and when he was well enough to be vaccinated and do his quarantine- he was flown out of China with another teacher who was returning home to London.

“She flew him and three other dogs to Paris then they travelled to UK via Eurotunnel. I traveled to London to collect Henry and met him on 1st April 2018 and we got the Liverpool boat home.

“We’ve been doing voluntary therapy visits to schools and care homes since 2018 but were asked after Christmas if we’d consider doing it on a full time/business basis. We work with schools across Northern Ireland in relation to PDMU (personal development and mutual understanding) and the Engage programme which has been set up to limit any long-term adverse impact of COVID-19.

“During visits we talk about Henry’s rescue, how he was saved by acts of kindness, how he was bullied by other dogs as he was ‘different’, resilience, asking for help help and inclusion.

“For P7 pupils moving to secondary education, we talk about the fears and worries of moving schools and going to new places as Henry was in a similar situation when he left China and had to move to a new country and how his hard work paid off and gave him the opportunity of living the best live ever in his wheelchair.”

Find out more about Henry on FB page Henry Wee_Wheels

and IG henry_wee_wheels