'LEGEND OF A MAN' SEAN DIES IN USA

THERE has been great sadness both in Armagh and in Philadelphia following the death of a man six months after he had suffered serious head injuries in a workplace accident.

Sean Hughes, who was originally from Grange, moved to the US six years ago where he lived with his wife Emily and infant son Sean Paul.

In recent weeks his condition deteriorated, with his parents, Paul and Majella, flying out to be by his bedside.

Thousands of pounds were raised only to help support the family during their difficult time. An update on the GoFundMe page at the end of April said his condition had taken a turn for the worst.

