Nataleen retires from 'comms role' at Health Board

After almost 30 years working in Communications for Health and Social Care, local woman Nataleen Surgenor is retiring from the the Health and Social Care Board.

Nataleen started her career as Head of Communications for the then Northern Health and Social Services Board in Ballymena in 1992.

At that time the Northern Board covered both the commissioning and provision of health and social care in the local area prior to the creation of Health and Social Care Trusts.

During her extensive career in communications, Nataleen has played a pivotal role in communicating the many developments and changes across both the health and social care sector.

This has included the overseeing and promotion of new initiatives and developments, as well as liaising with and working in partnership with stakeholders, service users, carers and staff.

She has also worked extensively with the local and regional media.

Based in both the regional office at County Hall, Ballymena and at headquarters in Belfast, Nataleen has been a key player in helping to shape and support the modernisation of the service.

In more recent times, her role has focused on public communications in relation to the covid pandemic.

Throughout her career, Nataleen has always shown commitment and passion in her work.

She has provided direction and leadership to those with whom she has worked, while being an advocate of the importance of communication in informing decision making.

She will be greatly missed by her many colleagues and friends.