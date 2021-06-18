Council chairperson encourages participation in enhanced Covid-19 testing

THE chairperson of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Errol Thompson, is encouraging asymptomatic people from selected, targeted neighbourhoods within the Omagh area to support the Public Health Agency’s (PHA) call to get tested for Covid-19.

This precautionary measure follows the identification of a number of probable cases of the Delta variant (VOC-21APR-02) in areas of Omagh by the PHA.

The PHA call for testing in selected neighbourhoods in Omagh is in advance of confirmation of whether a variant is present so that the PHA can identify asymptomatic Covid-19 cases early and reduce the risk of spread in the community.

Councillor Thompson said: “Testing is opening to everyone over the age of five-years-old in these selected areas.

"Households in the areas of Omagh that this testing covers will be contacted directly by PHA by post from today, Friday, June 18. I encourage those contacted to take part in the testing to help prevent and delay further spread of the virus.

"This call by the PHA is a reminder that Covid-19 is still within our communities and that we all need to remain vigilant.

"Please continue to practice good hand hygiene, keep your distance from others, wear a face covering where required, keep rooms well ventilated and attend all vaccination appointments.

"If you have Covid-19 symptoms make sure to get tested and self-isolate while you await your result and if you or a close contact tests positive.

"We are stronger together and by following these measures can help to reduce the spread of Covid-19."