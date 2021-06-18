Covid-19 - Fri 18th June Figures

Friday 18 June 2021 18:00
The NI Department of Health dashboard shows no further coronavirus related deaths and 178 new positive test results.
No deaths occurred outside of the current reporting period.
There are currently no covid patients in ICU.
