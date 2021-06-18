Edendork Primary School First Holy Communion

Edendork Primary School First Holy Communion

Edendork Primary School First Holy Communion at St Patrick's Church Dungannon Coalisland.

Picture special in this week's Courier.

Click here for Digital ePaper

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Events back on track

NW200 organisers said they badly needed funding pledged by the council after racing was cancelled two years in a row.

Events back on track

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130