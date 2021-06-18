Oran Kearney signs new three year deal

COLERAINE FC is delighted to announce that Oran Kearney has signed a new contract with the club.

The boss has put pen-to-paper on a three-year deal that will extend his stay on the Ballycastle Road until the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Kearney – who enjoyed a spell managing St Mirren in 2018/19 – is currently in his second stint in charge at The Showgrounds and has managed the club on 439 occasions.

Under his leadership, the Stripes have tasted success in the Irish Cup and League Cup, as well as qualifying for Europe on four separate occasions.

The Ballymoney man has been instrumental in the development of the likes of Lyndon Kane, Adam Mullan, Brad Lyons and other players who have made the step-up to Irish League football.

Coleraine chairman Colin McKendry believes Kearney can help the Bannsiders maintain their challenge for honours in the years ahead.

“The Board of Directors are delighted that Oran has signed this new contract,” he said.

“The offer has been on the table for quite some time but we wanted to put our full focus into ending the season well.

“Our success in recent seasons is well documented and we believe that Oran can take us even further.

“This is an exciting time for Coleraine Football Club both on and off the pitch with the redevelopment plans and we want Oran to be a central part of that.

“I’ve no doubt that we have a lot to look forward to in the weeks, months and years ahead under Oran’s leadership," he added.