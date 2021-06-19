Memorial walk planned in memory of Nuala

A 5K walk in memory of the late Nuala McLaughlin will take place on Sunday, July 4.

Nuala was a native of Glencull, Ballygawley, and she was a family and child care social worker with the Western Trust.

She passed away as a result of Covid-19 at 43 years of age in December.

During the last few weeks of her life, she was cared for by the committed staff in the Intensive Care Unit in the South West Area Hospital, Enniskillen, and her family are now inviting people to take part in this walk in Nuala’s memory, to help raise funds for the Intensive Care Unit and also Child Support Services which was a cause that was close to Nuala’s heart.

The walk will take place in the lovely countryside close to her family home in Glencull.

It will begin and end on Errigal Road and signs to the start point will be in place on the day on the main Ballygawley to Omagh Road.

People can now register for the fundraiser which will take place from 5am to 9pm on the day.

In the interest of health and safety and in the light of Covid-19 guidelines, it’s suggested that people stay with their partner or family unit when completing the 5k route and it’s suggested that families start and finish the route together.

A spokesperson said: "Please join in celebrating the life of Nuala on the first weekend in July and let’s do our bit to help support two worthy causes.

"For anyone who is unable to book a time slot on the day, we suggest that you consider doing the walk close to your own home."

To register for the 5k walk and to donate please follow the link:

www.klubfunder.com/Clubs/

WALK%20FOR%20NUALA/

EventRegistration