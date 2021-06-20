Minister committed to resolving Clady HGV issue 'as quickly as possible'

ROADS Minister Nichola Mallon has assured residents in Clady that a bid restrict lorries from driving through the village will resolve "as quickly as possible".

There was mixed reaction last week to news that a fresh consultation has been ordered into a proposed weight limit for vehicles travelling through the border village - unless for access.

Ms Mallon's party colleagues in the SDLP welcomed the move but Sinn Féin's West Tyrone MLA., Maolíosa McHugh, said the the time for the proposal to be implemented is "long passed."

The Minister, who recently met with villagers, was asked "what happens next" in light of her announcement of the public consultation by SDLP MLA., Daniel McCrossan.

Speaking on the Assembly floor, Ms Mallon said she welcomed the opportunity to meet residents directly to hear their concerns and how this issue is impacting on them.

"The public consultation in 2019 attracted a number of objections from local businesses that would be adversely affected by the weight restriction. This exemption is intended to reduce that impact," she explained.

"The legislation would prohibit vehicles that exceed 7.5 tonnes from using the B85 road in Clady from its junction with the Bellspark Road to its junction with the Urney Road.

"Under the current proposal, there will be exceptions for vehicles that are over the weight restriction that operate within the immediate rural catchment or are delivering to or collecting from properties.

"The scheme could be introduced later this year, depending on the outcome of the consultation. I encourage everyone locally to share their views in that very short consultation."

Mr McCrossan thanked the Minister for her "firm commitment to the people of Clady that she is dedicated to resolving the issue".

He continued: "Clady is a very small rural village. It has a narrow street with cars parked outside people's homes, and, when heavy goods lorries come through it to access Donegal, they block the village, which causes considerable issues.

"Will the Minister reaffirm her support for resolving the issue and give a commitment to the house and the people of Clady that she will do everything within her grasp to see it resolved as swiftly as possible?"

Ms Mallon said she recognised the importance of the issue and reiterated that the consultation period is short.

"I listened to residents whose homes have been damaged because of the huge vehicles that pass by their homes," she said.

"We had to consult on the issue. The consultation period is short...it closes on June 18. I encourage the member and his constituents to respond positively to the consultation.

"I reiterate the commitment that I gave to the residents when I met them: we will do what we can to move this forward as quickly as possible because the issue has been around for quite some time."