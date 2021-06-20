Swift Hair and Beauty Supplies a 'one stop shop' for all your hair care needs

SWIFT Hair and Beauty Supplies is a 'one stop shop' for professional hair stylists, and anyone with a passion for hair care!

Located at a highly convenient location at Gortrush Industrial Estate, the business offers a wide range of hair colour products, shampoos, conditioners, nail products, and electrical beauty appliances.

'Swift Hair and Beauty Supplies' is owned and operated by Ryan Swift, who has some 17 years' experience in the hair and beauty Industry, having formerly been a successful franchisee within the industry.

High profile brands stocked at the premises include Wella, L'Oreal, Alfaparf and Schwarzkopf.

Ryan said: "We are open for business, and offer a wide range of supplies, and provide anything a beautician, hairdresser, barber and beauty therapist might need.

"We are located at a highly convenient premises at Gortrush Estate with lots of parking available outside.

"I am optimistic for the future, and we are looking forward to more things to opening up again, such as weddings and events. The past year has been challenging for us all, but hopefully we can now move forward together."

'Swift Hair and Beauty Supplies' is located at 4E Lancer Buildings, Gortrush Industrial Estate, Omagh. Opening times are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Fridays, 9am to 5.30pm; Thursday 9am to 8pm; and Saturday 9am to 3pm.