Tree to be planted in memory of Noah

A SPECIAL service in memory of Noah Donohoe will be held in the town today (Sunday).

The poignant event is taking place a day before the first anniversary of when the 14-year-old went missing in Belfast.

Noah, whose mum Fiona is originally from Strabane, went missing on June 21 last year prompting a huge search effort with hundreds of people joining in.

He had been on his way to meet friends in Cave Hill to study for a Duke of Edinburgh project but never arrived.

Six days later his body was recovered from a storm drain near the M2 motorway in north Belfast.

A post-mortem examination found that Noah died as a result of drowning but his family say many questions remain unanswered.

A coronial investigation is continuing, with a full inquest scheduled to begin in January next year.

The event has been organised by Strabane independent councillor, Raymond Barr, an ardent supporter of the Donohoe family in their quest for answers.

Speaking ahead of the event, councillor Barr said: "A short ceremony to remember Noah will be held on Sunday, June 20, at 2pm in the community garden behind Strabane Community Project's office.

"Noah went missing on June 21, 2020 and we plan to plant a tree in his memory and also show solidarity with Fiona and the Donohoe family in what has been a horrendous year for them.

"This will also be an opportunity for the townspeople to pay their respects. Many thanks to Father Boland for the use of the garden and for agreeing to say a few words."