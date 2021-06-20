Vigilance urged after Meigh scam

Slieve Gullion area Sinn Féin Councillor Roisin Mulgrew had urged all to be extra vigilant after an incident in the Meigh which has resulted in an elderly person being exploited.

The local Councillor

“Our community in the Meigh and wider Killeavy area have been left feeling angry and disgusted as details emerged at one of our older residents being exploited.

It has been reported that men in a southern registered white van have been going around our community asking if anyone needed guttering cleaned/ gardening jobs done.

I have visited an elderly person who was taken by these men to the Bank to withdraw money to pay for work. These works were never carried out and the price quoted would have far exceeded any cost.

The PSNI are now investigating the incident and anyone who might provide information to help apprehend these heartless thieves, should contact the police immediately”.

Concluding the Sinn Féin Councillor said,

“I would appeal to all to be vigilant and in particular watch out for our older more vulnerable residents.

Suspicious behaviour should be reported immediately”.