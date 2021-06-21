ASM Chartered Accountants have moved to new premises

ASM Chartered Accountants have officially moved into their new premises on Cunningham’s Lane.

The team at ASM Chartered Accountants have moved to a new location to accommodate an expansion of their team, and to improve the setting for staff and clients.

The premises which had been vacant since March 2019 were acquired by the firm just before the lockdown in February 2020. After a delay of about 5 months the premises have recently undergone a major renovation. The new premises will provide staff & clients with ample car-parking and is fully accessible for all needs.

The feedback from clients to date who have visited the new premises has been very positive and staff are also enjoying being back into the office in a new working environment.

Since the beginning of 2021, the firm has recruited 3 new members of staff to fully meet the growing needs of their clients and still has ample room to grow staff numbers further.

