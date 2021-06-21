Minister Mallon visits Antrim flood project

INFRASTRUCTURE Minister Nichola Mallon has announced £19 million for flood protection projects during a visit to ongoing works in Antrim.

Work is well underway at the £500,000 Holywell Burn flood alleviation scheme in the Kilbegs Road area of the town.

The Holywell Burn project started in February and is due for completion in autumn.

“Today I was pleased to visit Holywell Burn to see progress on my Department’s investment in flood alleviation works,” she said.

“I have seen first-hand the devastation and destruction flooding can bring, leaving behind not only a huge clean-up operation but a genuine fear every time there is heavy rainfall.

“I want to do my part in helping to prevent it as much as possible and bring some comfort and reassurance to people that have experienced flooding in the past.

“I committed during my time as Minister to taking action to protect homes and businesses from flooding, and I am following through on this commitment by allocating £19 million in funding for flood alleviation schemes across the North in my 2020/21 budget - an increase of £11 million from last year

“Being on the ground today at Holywell Burn gave me the opportunity to see how the new 410 metre flood wall and earth embankment is being constructed.

“This vital flooding infrastructure will reduce the risk of flooding to approximately 18 commercial properties in Kilbegs BusinessPark when it is completed in the autumn.

“I look forward to seeing more schemes like this getting off the ground across the North that will make a real difference to people’s lives.”

Antrim Town rep Roisin Lynch said the project will be a ‘huge relief’ to the businesses in the area.

“We have all seen the devastation that flooding can have on businesses and livelihoods and the clean up which takes place after. I have spoken with many constituents who have been badly affected by flooding in recent years and they are in constant worry during heavy rainfall.”