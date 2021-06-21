Sharp rise in 'emergency accommodation' requests prompts homelessness concerns

RECENT figures have revealed an sharp increase in applications for emergency accommodation in the local area, prompting renewed concern over the growing issue of homelessness.

Figures from the Department of Communities demonstrated a substantial increase in emergency accommodation requests in Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, with an increase of 70 applications from 2019.

In Northern Ireland, In total, the number of applications for emergency accommodation increased by over five thousand applications between 2019 and 2021, an increase of 115%.

The demand for emergency accommodation has been on the increase over the last three years.

Trillick SDLP councillor, Mary Garrity, said the increased need for emergency accommodation in Northern Ireland was "alarming".

She said: "The number of people in emergency accommodation across Northern Ireland is growing at an alarming rate. These are families and individuals that urgently need support and rather than addressing the spiraling housing crisis, it has been getting far worse.

"The information shows that over the last three years, the number of people in temporary housing placements has almost trebled and in the last year alone the number has increased by more than 5000. It is time for the Communities Minister to step up and step in to help these families.

"I work with people who have been made homeless everyday. They are doing everything they can to hold their lives and their families together. They need and deserve support from the Executive.

"Unless we start building homes at the scale needed to address this crisis, more and more people will find themselves in this terrible situation."

'Difficult'

West Tyrone MLA., Tom Buchanan said the current situation makes "extremely difficult" for those in need of suitable accommodation.

"I have been dealing with homeless people, and it is extremely difficult to get accommodation for them," he said. "I have been pressing the Minister for Communities for some time, to see if she and her department will take steps to address this issue.

"There is a definite need for a plan to be brought forward, which will develop accommodation in West Tyrone to meet the need of these homeless people.

"The needs of those with disabilities must also be met, and there are a huge amount that need a change of house type or alternative accommodation due to their disability - however, this demand, and growing need, is not being met by the Housing Executive.

"It is frustrating when someone in this position comes to elected representatives looking for help, only for us to be told there is nothing available. I call on the Minister for Communities to bring forward a definite plan."