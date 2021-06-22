Act of generosity 'lifts spirits' at community garden targeted by vandals

AN act of generosity from a member of the local community has lifted the spirits of those involved in a community garden in Gortin, which was heartlessly targeted by vandals last week.

The incident saw flowerpots smashed, flowers pulled and a polytunnel damaged at the garden in Gortin, which is tended to by a committed team of volunteers.

However, volunteer's spirits have been lifted after Beragh man, Paddy Mullan from Mullan Landscapes, kindly donated flowers and compost to the garden to replace what was damaged.

A spokesperson from Gortin Community said the group was "delighted" with the gesture.

"The group are delighted and really appreciate the lovely gesture from Mr Mullan. For someone to go out of their way to understand how much recent events had impacted the group, it really helped to lift our spirits.

"The fact somebody went to the effort of choosing plants and replacing stuff that had been damaged, was absolutely lovely. This is exactly the kind of positive thing we want to see. We just hope that when people see the random act of kindness, it might encourage them to be more respectful of property in the future."

West Tyrone MLA, Declan McAleer, welcomed the gesture, having helped deliver the plants and compost to the garden.

"A nice touch from Paddy Mullan of Mullan Landscapes, Beragh. When he learned of the damage to Gortin Community Garden, he asked me to contact the group with an offer of help and yesterday evening delivered new plants and compost to replace those that were recently vandalized. A heart-warming, spontaneous act of helping others."