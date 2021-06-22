Local volunteers join forces in 'Plastic to Sea' clean-up

MULTIPLE bags of plastic waste have been collected during a 'Plastic to Sea' environmental initiative in Strabane.

On Saturday, a team of volunteers spent two hours combing the banks of the River Foyle clearing plastic waste and other items of rubbish.

The initiative was a collaborative approach by Sinn Féin members from Lifford and Strabane.

The Strabane-based Breslin Devine Sinn Fein Cumann along with other activists and in conjunction with Lifford Sinn Fein undertook the joint initiative to collect waste on both sides of the river.

Teams worked along the Foyle River starting at Lifford Bridge, and from the mouth of the Canal, navigating their way along the river, which saw dozens of bin bags of plastic waste collected.

It is hoped that the clean-up initiative will be expanded into other areas in the coming months.

Barney Harte, who is chairperson of the group, outlined the reasoning behind the activity.

"The scourge of plastic waste is so ubiquitous in society and has such a negative impact on the environment," he said.

"Not only is it unsightly, it also poses a risk to wildlife and the eco systems that they inhabit. Plastic waste is never far from the eye.

"We see it around us every day and much of this finds its way into the river system and eventually the sea.

"The many anglers and walkers that use our local rivers, raised concerns regarding the large volumes of plastic located on the river banking and the river system, which appeared to be at its worst where the Foyle meets the Canal.

"We thought it would be a great activity to participate in and to have Lifford Sinn Fein involved was an added bonus.

"This is just a small indent in the problem, however every little bit helps, and we hope to expand this initiative to other areas over the next while.”