Lotto luck shines on Newry employee

HOSPICE lotto luck has shone on a local Newry employee of Gourmet Island with her third win this year.

Teresa Mallan has won prizes in the Southern Area Hospice lottery on three separate occasions, winning a total of £600 in only six months.

“I can’t believe I have won for a third time in only six months,” said Teresa.

“I play the Hospice lottery through my job at Gourmet Island, where I have chosen to donate £1 a week from my wages to enter the Hospice Lottery.

“The Southern Area Hospice is a cause very close to my heart and I would encourage everyone to join the lottery, you could win just like me,” she added.

Gourmet Island, based in Greenbank Industrial Estate in Newry encourages its staff to take part in many charity fundraisers including donating just £1 per week from their wages to Southern Area Hospice Services weekly lottery, staff are then entered in to win three weekly prizes plus a rollover prize of up to £5,000.

Accountant at Gourmet Island, Ashlene McParland said: “The Southern Area Hospice is a great cause and does vitally important work for many people across the Southern Health Trust.

“We support the Hospice by taking part in their weekly lottery which is easily set up and majority of staff have got involved. We are proud to contribute to the financial costs of running the hospice and would encourage other companies to do the same.”

The Hospice lottery draw takes place every Friday and costs just £1 per week to play or £4.34 per month.

Once you sign up, you’re assigned your own unique five-digit number which is entered into the draw each week and all prizes are automatically posted directly to you, so there’s no need to claim your prize. The Hospice lotto guarantees 3 winners each week: 1st Prize £300, 2nd Prize £200 and 3rd Prize £100 , plus with a rollover prize of up to £5,000.

Becoming a member and supporting your local Hospice through the lottery draw means you really are playing today to make a difference tomorrow.

Both individuals and businesses are welcome to join the Hospice lottery by calling Bernie in Hospice Fundraising on (028) 3026 7711 or visit the Southern Area Hospice Services website at www.southernareahospiceservices.org/lottery-support-us