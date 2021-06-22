Plant a tree for Queen's Jubilee!

ANTRIM and Newtownabbey Council is inviting residents across the Borough to join them and ‘Plant a Tree for the Jubilee’ to celebrate Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

This UK wide programme will see millions of trees planted across the region from October 2021, when the tree planting season begins, through to the end of the Jubilee year in 2022 and is designed to highlight the importance of trees to the environment.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Billy Webb has welcomed the project.

“We are looking forward to working with our local community groups, schools, businesses and keen gardeners on planting projects to mark Her Majesty’s 70 years of service to this country,” said Mr Webb.

“So whether you’re an individual looking to plant a single sapling in your garden, a group or business planting a celebration tree or a farmer looking to create new hedgerows, we are inviting everyone to get involved.

“Trees are essential to our fight against climate change and every tree planted will bring benefits to people, wildlife and the environment, now and for the future.”