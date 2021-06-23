Ballymena hydro buses ready to roll in London as hopes rise of even more deals

Hydrogen buses built by Ballymena workers have been delivered to London - and the Chief Executive of Wrightbus is hopeful that other cities will soon be joining in the environmentally friendly public transport revolution.

The buses will make their debut on Route 7 between East Acton and Oxford Circus.

Wrightbus chief executive Buta Atwal said: “At Wrightbus, we're incredibly proud to be launching our world-first zero emission hydrogen double deckers onto the streets of London to help turn its iconic red buses green.

“London residents — and visitors to the capital from around the world — can experience what it's like to ride in a UK-made hydrogen-fuelled vehicle that produces no harmful emissions from its exhaust.

“Thanks to TfL's visionary approach, the city will have the first fleet of hydrogen double deckers in England and the benefits to the city in terms of CO2 reduction will be significant.

“We hope other cities around the country will follow London's lead and help us in our ambition to decarbonise public transport and improve air quality.”

Wrightbus delivered 1,000 Routemaster buses to London between 2012 and 2017 following a bumper order by Boris Johnson, when he was Mayor of London.

The latest consignment of 20 hydrogen fuel cell double deckers have been estimated to cost £500,000 each, with funding of £12m in total for the project.

Entrepreneur Jo Bamford rescued Wrightbus from administrators in 2019 after it went bust under the ownership of the Wright family.

The buses will run on hydrogen produced at a plant in Runcorn in England, while Ryze Hydrogen, also owned by Mr Bamford, will transport the fuel to the fuelling station.

Transport for London, which ordered the buses, said they would help reduce its carbon footprint, and cut harmful emissions as no pollution will come from their exhausts.

Journeys would be smoother and quieter, TfL added, and the buses would also feature USB charging points.

From 2023, the hydrogen used to power the buses will be greener, TfL said, as it will be produced by electrolysis powered by a direct connection to an offshore windfarm.

Along with around £6m of funding from TfL, more than £5m has been provided by European bodies — by the Fuel Cells and Hydrogen Joint Undertaking, and the Innovation and Networks Executive Agency (INEA), an executive agency of the European Commission — as well as £1m from the Office of Zero Emission Vehicles.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said:“As part of our world-leading ongoing efforts, I'm proud to announce England's first hydrogen double decker buses, which don't produce any harmful emissions, will now be put into service.

“We have made real progress in London to clean up our air, but we still have a long way to go because toxic air pollution in our city is still leading to thousands of premature deaths every year and is stunting the growth of children’s lungs.

“Our investment in these hydrogen buses is not only helping us to clean up London’s air, but is supporting jobs and local economics across the UK. This is a great demonstration of how tackling air pollution and the climate crisis and boosting economic growth is about regions working together, investing in the very latest technology.

“I’ve worked hard to ensure TfL’s entire core bus fleet across London now meets the ULEZ standards, and this includes 500 electric buses. Our new investment in hydrogen buses will move us even closer to our ambition of making all London buses zero-emission by 2030.”

Speaking after the announcement, North Antrim MP, Ian Paisley said the deal with Transport for London demonstrated that Jo Bamford’s plan for the Ballymena firm was ‘right on course’.

“This will hopefully just be a start for these superbly engineered vehicles. The fact that a city like London has moved to secure this deal is a fitting tribute to the local workforce.”