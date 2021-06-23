Council urges people to 'Make It Local'

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council (NMDDC) has launched a promotional campaign which is designed to help support and promote local businesses across the district.

The new campaign promoting the Council’s ‘Make It Local’ message will help relaunch the unique business offering that the district boasts, as well as stimulate the entrepreneurial resilience of Newry, Mourne & Down.

NMDDC’s Chairperson Cllr Cathy Mason said: “This campaign will not only shine a light on the key sectors represented across the district but will also communicate how businesses here have worked hard to establish a safe shopping practice in light of Covid regulations.

“Our message is clear; Newry, Mourne and Down is open for business. Our local businesses are outstanding, diverse and resilient. Now is the time to step up and support them by making it local. I would strongly encourage people – both from within the district and further afield – to shop locally.

“It goes without saying that everyone should also remain mindful of the guidelines and measures that have been put in place due to Covid-19, and I would encourage people to adhere to these at all times.”

Local businessman Stephen Magorrian, who is one of the owners at Denvir’s in Downpatrick, added: “We are pleased to be open again and have thoroughly enjoyed welcoming customers back to Denvir’s.

“We’ve had to invest quite considerably in order to re-open and keep both staff and customers safe, which I know has also been the case for many other businesses. So, with that in mind, I would strongly encourage people to support all local businesses in the coming weeks and months where possible.

“It is also critically important that we attract investment and capital from beyond the district, as this will help us to drive tourism across Newry, Mourne and Down as a whole and grow prosperity across our city and towns.”

Shelley Cochrane, business owner of gift and homeware shop Dilly Dally in Downpatrick also commented: “It’s great to see shops and hospitality bouncing back, and on a personal note, it has been so lovely to welcome our customers back into the shop.

“Our high street is a social hub. Long before social media it was where people met, and it is still somewhere for people to shop, eat, visit, and explore.

“We have so much to offer in Newry, Mourne and Down, from the local butchers and florist to cafés, pubs and restaurants, and I would encourage everyone to get out there and support local businesses.”