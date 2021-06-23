Deadline for town centre grant scheme looming

THE deadline date for a scheme which offers funding to assist capital development and repurposing works on vacant town centre commercial properties is fast approaching.

Applications to the Town Centre Property Repurposing Pilot Grant Scheme, managed by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council in collaboration with the Department for Communities (DfC), are closing soon, with the deadline 30 June 2021 at 4pm.

There has already been significant interest in the grant, which focuses on supporting businesses across the three main town centres of Ballymena, Carrickfergus and Larne but there is still time to submit your application to avail of funding up to a maximum of £30,000 per project.

The funding is through the DfC Covid-19 Recovery Revitalisation Programme, in addition to investment from Council.

In order to apply, total costs must be in excess of £10,000, with applicants contributing at least 50% match funding towards the project.

Whilst there is no maximum total project cost, the scheme will provide funding up to the maximum of £30,000 per project.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Councillor William McCaughey, encouraged business and property owners to avail of this funding opportunity and apply before the closing date.

“The Town Centre Property Repurposing Pilot Grant Scheme will support the repurposing of vacant units for a range of uses, enabling the regeneration of our town centres as we continue our journey towards societal and economic recovery”, the Mayor continued.

“Council’s vision is that by focusing on regeneration initiatives such as this, we will ultimately help boost footfall in our town centres.

“I would urge the owners or leaseholders of vacant properties within town centre boundaries to check their eligibility for this scheme and to apply before the closing date of June 30 2021.”

The funding will support the repurposing of vacant properties for future uses including retail, hospitality, health and fitness, residential accommodation and professional services.

For further information on the scheme, contact Connor O’Dornan, Strategic Projects Officer, via: invest@midandeastantrim.gov.uk. Guidance notes and application forms are available via the online grant portal: https://mea.eformz.info