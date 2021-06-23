Delicious home made treats, sensational savouries and great coffee at Wildflower Bakery & Coffee Shop

YOU can expect the very best in coffee, sweets and savouries when you visit the recently opened Wildflower Bakery and Coffee Shop in Ballymena’s Fairhill Centre.

Sited conveniently at the Thomas Street entrance to the popular shopping complex, in premises previously occupied by O’Brien’s Sandwiches, the Wildflower is an ideal place to meet, greet, chat and relax with good food and good company.

With bread, buns and cakes on offer from the famous Ditty’s Bakery range there really is something to tempt every palate.

And this mouth-watering selection is complimented by a range of succulent savoury products courtesy of the Wildflower’s ‘partner’ outlet - Cafe Sorrento.

Now in its 25th year in Fairhill, Sorrento’s four full time Cook /Bakers prepare the two home made soups available everyday plus all of the savoury foods which include Cornish Pasties, Quiche, Vol au Vents and sausage rolls.

Of course, Sorrento continues to provide its usual top quality meals service from premises at the William Street entrance to the centre.

For those who wish to take home some of that Ditty’s taste, the home bakery at the front of the unit sells the full range of breads and pastries and of course the famous Ditty’s oatcake.

The 50 seat coffee shop also offers home made soup or a freshly made sandwich or toastie.

There is a modern, bright feel to the unit which previously had been somewhat dark but the Wildflower decor seems to have opened the place up with theme of summer wildflowers which creates a bright and airy ambience.

There is newly installed booth seating, capable of accommodating 50 people, throughout and both Ladies and separate Gents toilets are available with baby changing facilities.