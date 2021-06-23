The Greater Newry Area Business Awards are back

The past 18 months have been amongst the toughest many businesses have ever experienced. Here in the greater Newry area however, we have heard story after story of resilience and recovery.

Now is the time to celebrate these success stories and to recognise your team efforts by entering the Greater Newry Area Business Awards.

The Awards are now open for entries and there is a category for every type and size of business. The event will take place at a Gala Ceremony on 9th September 2021 in The Canal Court Hotel in Newry, signaling a return to in person events for Newry Chamber.

The Awards could not happen without the generous support of our principal sponsors, Newry, Mourne and Down District Council and Shelbourne Motors as well as our category sponsors who we will introduce across our social media channels.

These Awards are designed to recognise and reward the very best that this region’s business community has to offer. The Chamber encourages you, whether trading as a local independent, multi-national, a manufacturer, retailer or service provider; to embrace this opportunity to have your business recognised in this prestigious and highly coveted awards competition.

Emma Mullen- Marmion, President Newry Chamber of Commerce and Trade said, “Newry Chamber of Commerce & Trade is proud to launch the Greater Newry Area Business Awards 2021. The Greater Newry Area is recognised as a place synonymous with entrepreneurship, innovation, excellent service, product quality and customer care.

“I would like to thank our principal sponsors, Newry, Mourne and Down District Council and Shelbourne Motors and all our category award sponsors for their support and commitment to this biennial event.”

Cllr. Cathy Mason, Chairperson, Newry, Mourne and Down District Council added, “Newry, Mourne and Down District Council are delighted to be a principal sponsor of the 2021 Greater Newry Area Business Awards.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the innovative, successful and high-performing businesses that are located right across our District. With a range of categories on offer, the 2021 Business Awards will offer recognition to a range of sectors and business approaches, which all contribute to driving forward growth and investment across the District.

“These Awards are only possible as a result of local business support; I would like to thank all the sponsors involved and Newry Chamber of Commerce & Trade for once again hosting these prestigious Awards.”

Caroline Willis, Financial Director, Shelbourne Motors said, “It is with delight that once again Shelbourne Motors is partnering with the Newry Chamber of Commerce & Trade as principal sponsor of the 2021 Greater Newry Area Business Awards.

“Since opening our flagship Newry site back in 2019, we have welcomed over 7,000 sales and aftersales customers through our doors. This is a testament to the support and opportunity for businesses to grow within our local area.

“Two years on in Newry and it is with great pleasure that after a challenging period for many we are joined by an exceptional group of businesses to celebrate the best of what Newry business has to offer and recognise those business that excel in what they do.”

More than twenty Award categories are now open for entries. Details of categories, criteria and how to apply are now available at www.Newrychamber.com. Applications must be submitted to Newry Chamber by Monday 19th July and shortlisted companies will be announced on 12th August before the Gala Award Ceremony takes place on Thursday 9th September 2021.