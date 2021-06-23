New owners for care homes in Dungannon and Magherafelt

Four Seasons Health Care has sold 13 of its Northern Ireland nursing homes to healthcare operator Ann's Care Homes - including Dungannon Care Home and Moneymore Care Home in Magherafelt.

The move will secure more than 1,100 jobs and ensure the continuity of care for about 650 residents.

The 13 homes will continue to run as normal - the new owner has said it intends the transfer of operations to be "seamless for everyone involved".

Four Seasons Health Care had 42 homes in Northern Ireland but the sales mean there are 29 remaining.

Ann's Care Homes director Ann McQuade said the Co Armagh-based company was delighted to expand and that continuing the care of its residents was its top priority.

She said: "The distinctive character and personality of each of the acquired care homes will remain and there will be no changes in staffing.”