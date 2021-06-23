Trbutes paid to ‘talented actor’ Daniel who died in Dublin accident

Trbutes paid to ‘talented actor’ Daniel who died in Dublin accident

Daniel Cullen

THE uncle of a Dungannon man who died in a tragic accident along Dublin’s River Liffey has thanked the people of his home town for their “generosity and kindness at this sad time” - and appealed to all young adults on  a  night  out “to  look  out  for  and  protect  each  other”.

Former councillor, Gerry Cullen, made the plea following the sad death earlier this month of his nephew, Daniel Cullen.

Daniel had recently moved to the Irish capital to work in drama and has been described as a “talented actor” and a “really lovely lad”.

It is understood the 34-year-old, who was from Oaks Road, drowned after falling into the water at Sir John Rogersons Quay, Dublin, around 11.30pm on June 7.

A gardaí spokesman confirmed officers “attended an incident at Sir John Rogersons Quay” along the River Liffey’s south bank on Monday, June 7 “following reports of a man entering the water at approximately 11.30pm”.

“The body of a man was recovered from the water during searches the following day.

“Gardaí are treating the matter as a tragic accident and foul play is not suspected. A file will be sent to the coroner.”

News of Daniel’s death led to an outpouring of grief in Dungannon for the “intelligent and kindhearted” young man.

His uncle, Gerry Cullen, told the the Courier: “Daniel  was  on  a  night  out  in  Dublin  with  friends  when  he  accidentally  fell  into  the  River  Liffey  and  despite  the  efforts  of  local  people  and  Dublin  Rescue  Services, Daniel  sadly  drowned.

“At  such  a  sad  and  tragic  time, our  family  would  like  to  thank  all  those  who  tried  to  rescue  Daniel, the  Dublin  Garda  for  their  meticulous  investigations  and  the  PSNI  in  Dungannon  for  the  professional  and  sensitive  manner  in  which  they  broke  this  tragic  news  to  our  family  and  for  the  comfort  they  afforded  to  Daniel’s  mother, Mary.

“Such  sad  news  comes  to  so  many  families  and  I  would  like  to  pay  tribute  to  the  people  of  Dungannon  for  the  generosity  and  kindness  they  have  given  to  our  family  at  this  sad  time.

“As  a  family  we  feel  especially  proud  that  so  many  young  people  contacted  us  to  say  that  Daniel  was  a  real  gentleman  and  a  ‘lovely  fella’.

“Daniel’s  tragic  death  could  not  have  been  foreseen  or  prevented  but  I  would  like  to  ask  young  people  that  on  a  night  out  to  look  out  for  and  protect  each  other.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130