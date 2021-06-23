Trbutes paid to ‘talented actor’ Daniel who died in Dublin accident

THE uncle of a Dungannon man who died in a tragic accident along Dublin’s River Liffey has thanked the people of his home town for their “generosity and kindness at this sad time” - and appealed to all young adults on a night out “to look out for and protect each other”.

Former councillor, Gerry Cullen, made the plea following the sad death earlier this month of his nephew, Daniel Cullen.

Daniel had recently moved to the Irish capital to work in drama and has been described as a “talented actor” and a “really lovely lad”.

It is understood the 34-year-old, who was from Oaks Road, drowned after falling into the water at Sir John Rogersons Quay, Dublin, around 11.30pm on June 7.

A gardaí spokesman confirmed officers “attended an incident at Sir John Rogersons Quay” along the River Liffey’s south bank on Monday, June 7 “following reports of a man entering the water at approximately 11.30pm”.

“The body of a man was recovered from the water during searches the following day.

“Gardaí are treating the matter as a tragic accident and foul play is not suspected. A file will be sent to the coroner.”

News of Daniel’s death led to an outpouring of grief in Dungannon for the “intelligent and kindhearted” young man.

His uncle, Gerry Cullen, told the the Courier: “Daniel was on a night out in Dublin with friends when he accidentally fell into the River Liffey and despite the efforts of local people and Dublin Rescue Services, Daniel sadly drowned.

“At such a sad and tragic time, our family would like to thank all those who tried to rescue Daniel, the Dublin Garda for their meticulous investigations and the PSNI in Dungannon for the professional and sensitive manner in which they broke this tragic news to our family and for the comfort they afforded to Daniel’s mother, Mary.

“Such sad news comes to so many families and I would like to pay tribute to the people of Dungannon for the generosity and kindness they have given to our family at this sad time.

“As a family we feel especially proud that so many young people contacted us to say that Daniel was a real gentleman and a ‘lovely fella’.

“Daniel’s tragic death could not have been foreseen or prevented but I would like to ask young people that on a night out to look out for and protect each other.”