Delight as McClintock PS attain Eco-Schools Green Flag for the fourth time

MCCLINTOCK Primary School, Seskinore, was delighted to hear this month that they have achieved the prestigious Eco-Schools Green Flag Award.

This is the fourth time that the Seskinore school has received this notable award recognising the high standard of eco work that McClintock PS is doing. The judges noted they were very impressed with the quality of the school's submission.

Mrs Rachel Jones, the eco co-ordinator for the school, commented that the entire school community worked tremendously hard together. Primary six and seven pupils did an audit and came up with a focus on learning more about carbon footprint. During the period of lockdown pupils and their parents still maintained their focus on achieving the award.

This included taking part in the ‘Upcycling Challenge' where primary one to seven pupils designed a range of innovative items from recycled materials.

Primary one to seven pupils also took part during the period of remote learning in the ‘Wrigley’s Litterless Campaign’ where they collected litter in the vicinity of their own homes and village. Primary seven pupils participated in the ‘Eco-Hero’ competition and had lots of fun!

Recently, the school aimed at cleaning up the school’s garden and outdoor learning areas. This valuable work along with other Eco-Award work was publicised on the McClintock Facebook page.

The Green Flag Award is valid for the next two years. After making a successful application McClintock Primary School’s next step is to begin the process of becoming a forest school. Training for staff is to commence in September.