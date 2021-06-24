Fundraiser in loving memory of Bernard

LOCAL people joined staff at Greystone Spar on Friday to support a fundraiser organised in memory of a local man who made an indelible mark on the community he served.

Bernard Sheridan was the butcher at the busy shop for many years - but he was much more than that.

Blessed with a cheery disposition, many also considered him a friend. Even the annual trudge to collect the Chistmas turkey was transformed into one of the high points of the festive season!

Sadly Bernard, or Barney to many of his pals, passed away peacefully at home back in April.

His heartbroken family decided that contributions could be made to Marie Curie in lieu of flowers - and by Friday morning almost £2,000 had been donated.

That total will undoubtedly be boosted by this week’s special charity day ‘in memory of Bernard, our butcher’.

As well as fundraising, locals gathered to exchange stories about the local man - and yellow balloons were released in his memory.

Among the local people offering their support was Antrim Town Councillor Jim Montgomery.

Speaking afterwards, he said it had been ‘emotional yet uplifting’.

“I commend all at the Greystone Spar for the great fundraising event they ran in memory of Bernard Sheridan, who many people knew and loved during his time in the shop,” said the UUP man.

“Tying it in with the Spar’s 60th anniversary events, the fundraising events have raised thousands of pounds for Marie Curie which is a great cause to donate to.

“It was obvious Bernard’s family and friends were overwhelmed by the generosity of all those who gave to such a worthy cause in memory of a much missed man.

“Well done everyone.”