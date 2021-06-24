Homelessness up by 562%

THE global pandemic has dominated the headlines for the last 16 months, but other problems have continued to fester out of the public gaze - include homelessness.

Shocking new figures released by the Department of Communities have showed an exponential increase in applications for emergency accommodation.

The statistics demonstrate a substantial increase in emergency accommodation requests in all but one constituency and, according to SDLP Councillor Roisin Lynch, they serve to further evidence the housing crisis in Northern Ireland.

In total, the number of applications for emergency accommodation increased by over five thousand applications between 2019 and 2021 - an increase of 115 per cent in just one year.

The results also demonstrate that demand for emergency accommodation has continued to increase over the last three years by almost two hundred per cent.

And the situation in Antrim and Newtownabbey is even more alarming than that.

In the Borough alone, the number of applications for emergency accommodation has increased by a staggering 562 per cent since 2018 - an increase of over four hundred applications.

“The number of people in emergency accommodation across Northern Ireland is growing at an alarming rate,” said the Antrim Town rep.

“These are families and individuals that urgently need support but rather than addressing the spiralling housing crisis, it has been getting far worse.

“The information provided to the SDLP shows that over the last three years, the number of people in temporary housing placements has almost trebled and in the last year alone the number has increased by more than 5,000.

“It is time for the Communities Minister to step up and step in to help these families.

“I work with people who have been made homeless everyday. They are doing everything they can to hold their lives and their families together. They need and deserve support from the Executive.

“Unless we start building homes at the scale needed to address this crisis, more and more people will find themselves in this terrible situation.”

The scale of the problem was underlined shortly before the first lockdown when stunned shoppers saw a man sleeping rough in Antrim town centre, just yards from the busy Housing Executive office.

Among the people who approached the man to check on his well-being was Ulster Unionist Councillor Paul Michael.

“It was a desperately sad scene. I can’t imagine too many sleep rough by choice, yet here we have a man doing just that in the heart of Antrim town centre,” he told the Guardian.

“There must be something seriously wrong when a person just lies down in a busy place to rest. It suggests to me that this is a sign of someone who has given up - someone who has fallen through the cracks of society and who’s been left without hope for the future.

“I’ve never seen anything like it before. As I stand here today, I am deeply shocked and profoundly saddened.”

Now, it seems, the situation has only gone from bad to worse.